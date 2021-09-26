Ben Roethlisberger: There's Pride When You Play for the Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-2 following a brutal loss to AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals. At home, this team is 0-2 with an ugly-looking offense and an injured defense.

But quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn't giving up. Despite a slow start to the year and plenty of questions surrounding himself, the coaching staff and his teammates, the Steelers' 39-year-old captain is ready to lead his team in difficult times.

"It's got to start with me," Roethlisberger said. "I'm not going to point the fingers at anyone else. I've got to point the thumb at myself and try to get it figured out. I'm a little stumped by it. I'm a little frustrated. I'm hurt. I hate losing. I'm never going to quit and give up.

"It's frustrating because I know the work that we all put in, myself and the other guys and coach Canada and the other coaches. We're busting our butt. We're having great days, great practices, great meetings. I hope at some point it clicks for us."

Despite that frustration, Roethlisberger isn't ready to give up on his team or his offensive approach. Why? Because the team "believes in each other."

"We're not going to quit on each other," Roethlisberger said. "... I'm going to look guys in the eye and make sure no one else is quitting. I don't believe there'll be any. You won't get quit from me or the coaching staff."

There's still plenty of season left, but through three games, Big Ben has been sacked 10 times and has thrown three interceptions and the offense has only scored 50 points (16.6 points per game).

To Roethlisberger, it doesn't matter what's happened; it's about what will happen.

"There's a little something called pride when you play for the Pittsburgh Steelers," Roethlisberger said. "Put the black and gold on. You may not have the best day, things might not go your way, but you don't quit. You get back up and you fight. It was instilled in me when I got here and I hope I can keep passing it on to guys.

"I know that guys in the 70's and the Steel Curtain, anyone that's put this jersey on knows what it means to be a Pittsburgh Steeler through wins and losses. Just have to keep instilling that message to everybody."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

