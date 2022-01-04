Ben Roethlisberger Says Thank You to Steelers Fans

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger couldn't describe the emotions he felt during the final moments of his last moments at Heinz Field. But as hard as it was to put his thoughts into words, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback found something to say to his teammates and the fans.

"Just thank you," Roethlisberger said.

It's a simple message, but one that he wanted everyone to know. From the fans to the coaches, teammates - past and present - and the rest of those within the organization.

"This is home," Roethlisberger said. "I know I was born in Ohio, but I live here and I'll always be here. These fans and this place, it means so much to me and my family, and always will. I've always said that they're the best fans in all of sports, and I'll stick by that until the day I die. To see all the signs and the jerseys and the towels. To hear them cheer for me coming out of the tunnel. All that stuff. I don't know if I can ever put it into words."

The future Hall of Famer said he wishes he could bottle up his final moments with the fans, but he'll forever keep it in his heart and mind.

Roethlisberger took the field as the lone captain for the Steelers in Week 17, despite not wanting to. But his teammates knew the moment and wanted him to embrace it, and he did.

"It tells you how special this group is, and how much we mean to each other," Roethlisberger said. "I wanted to give them everything. I try to do that anyway. We all do. ... It means the world to me."

And as he finished his final press conference at the stadium he's called home for the last 18 years, Big Ben wanted his simple message to be said one last time.

"Heinz Field is so special to me," Roethlisberger said. "Just like this city is. I'm very thankful and blessed to call this home. Thank you to all the fans and everybody."

