Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Antonio Brown Predicts Ben Roethlisberger’s Career Might Not Be Over

    The former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver isn't ready to say Ben Roethlisberger is hanging up his cleats.
    Author:

    In a Cameo message to a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Antonio Brown predicts this might not be Ben Roethlisberger's final game at Heinz Field. 

    Roethlisberger, who said last week that this "feels like" his last showing in front of the Steelers home crowd, would have two games remaining in his 18-year career. But to Brown, nothing is written in stone for the quarterback. 

    Brown advises that all of Steelers Nation cheer on Roethlisberger in this Week 17 matchup with the Cleveland Browns, but don't "speculate" that it's his final showing.

    The two stars spent nine years together in Pittsburgh, combining for 1,275 yards and 74 touchdowns. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Report: Antonio Brown Left Game After Argument Over His Health

    Antonio Brown Calls Himself 'Super Gremlin' After Leaving Game

    Read More

    Antonio Brown Leaves Mid-Game After Taking Uniform Off on Sideline

    Buccaneers Release Antonio Brown After Leaving Mid-Game

    T.J. Watt Scouts Browns Run Game

    Joe Haden on Taking Advantage of Baker Mayfield

    How Steelers Can Move Into Final Wildcard Spot in Week 17

    Cam Heyward on Best Memories of Ben Roethlisberger

    USATSI_9805505_168388034_lowres
    News

    Antonio Brown Predicts Ben Roethlisberger’s Career Might Not Be Over

    13 seconds ago
    USATSI_15248856_168388034_lowres
    News

    Report: Antonio Brown Left Game After Argument Over His Health

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_15179910_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Antonio Brown Calls Himself 'Super Gremlin' After Leaving in Middle of Game

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_15544282_168388034_lowres
    News

    Buccaneers Release WR Antonio Brown After Leaving Mid-Game

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17443054_168388034_lowres
    News

    Bengals Win AFC North

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17018856_168388034_lowres (3)
    News

    Antonio Brown Leaves Mid-Game After Taking Uniform Off on Sideline

    Jan 2, 2022
    USATSI_17079075_168388034_lowres
    News

    Bengals Lose OL Quinton Spain vs. Chiefs

    Jan 2, 2022
    USATSI_16597946_168388034_lowres
    News

    Chiefs Lose Second OT After Lucas Niang Leaves Game With Injury

    Jan 2, 2022