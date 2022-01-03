Antonio Brown Predicts Ben Roethlisberger’s Career Might Not Be Over

The former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver isn't ready to say Ben Roethlisberger is hanging up his cleats.

In a Cameo message to a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Antonio Brown predicts this might not be Ben Roethlisberger's final game at Heinz Field.

Roethlisberger, who said last week that this "feels like" his last showing in front of the Steelers home crowd, would have two games remaining in his 18-year career. But to Brown, nothing is written in stone for the quarterback.

Brown advises that all of Steelers Nation cheer on Roethlisberger in this Week 17 matchup with the Cleveland Browns, but don't "speculate" that it's his final showing.

The two stars spent nine years together in Pittsburgh, combining for 1,275 yards and 74 touchdowns.

