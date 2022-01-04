Najee Harris Breaks Franco Harris' Rookie Rushing Record

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new record holder.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new rookie rushing record holder after Najee Harris surpassed Franco Harris for most yards in a first NFL season.

Harris eclipsed the 1,085-yard mark, moving ahead of Harris' former record of 1,055 yards set in 1972. Harris and Harris are also the only rookies in franchise history to hit the 1,000-yard mark.

Harris' record-setting evening didn't stop there, though. The first-round pick became the first rookie in Steelers history to register three 100-yard rushing and receiving games in a single season, and the eighth player in NFL history.

Harris has 1,085 rushing yards, 440 receiving yards and nine touchdowns this season.

