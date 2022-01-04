Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    Najee Harris Breaks Franco Harris' Rookie Rushing Record

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new record holder.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new rookie rushing record holder after Najee Harris surpassed Franco Harris for most yards in a first NFL season. 

    Harris eclipsed the 1,085-yard mark, moving ahead of Harris' former record of 1,055 yards set in 1972. Harris and Harris are also the only rookies in franchise history to hit the 1,000-yard mark. 

    Harris' record-setting evening didn't stop there, though. The first-round pick became the first rookie in Steelers history to register three 100-yard rushing and receiving games in a single season, and the eighth player in NFL history. 

    Harris has 1,085 rushing yards, 440 receiving yards and nine touchdowns this season. 

