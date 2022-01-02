Antonio Brown Leaves Mid-Game After Taking Uniform Off on Sideline

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout undressed on the sideline after becoming frustrated with teammates.

Antonio Brown has apparently left the game early for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After appearing to be frustrated on the sideline during the second half against the New York Jets, Brown proceeded to take off his jersey and pads, throw them into the stands and ran into the tunnel.

This isn't Brown's first absence moment on the sideline, but it could be his last. Head coach Bruce Arians said after Brown's suspension for providing a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to the NFL that the wide receiver has just one mistake left with the organization.

The cause of the frustration is yet to be known, but this is certainly a story that will be added to postgame.

