Report: Antonio Brown Left Game After Argument Over His Health

Antonio Brown made headlines across the NFL this weekend when he removed his uniform on the sideline and ran into the tunnel during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets.

Afterwards, head coach Bruce Arians did not address why Brown did what he did, but said the wide receiver is "no longer a Buc."

According to NFL Network, Brown left after an argument about his health. The wideout was battling an ankle injury for several weeks, and despite being medically cleared to play, did not feel he was ready to be on the field.

To that point, Brown had three receptions for 26 yards during the game.

However, Arians told Brown to enter the game in the third quarter, when Brown said no because he did not feel he was healthy enough to play.

When the wide receiver refused, Arians reportedly "threw him off the sidelines," which led to Brown removing his uniform and running into the tunnel.

