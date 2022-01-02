Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Buccaneers Release WR Antonio Brown After Leaving Mid-Game

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on from Antonio Brown after his antics against the Jets.
    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on from wide receiver Antonio Brown after he left mid-game against the New York Jets.

    Brown took his uniform off on the sideline after some frustration with his coaches and teammates. He then threw his shirt and gloves into the stands and ran into the tunnel while the Bucs were down 24-10 in the third quarter.

    After the game, head coach Bruce Arians said Antonio Brown is "no longer a Buc. That's the end of the story."

    Brown, 33, recently returned from a three-game suspension for providing a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to the NFL. Arians said after Brown returned that he would be given one more chance with the team.

