Cam Heyward Uncertain About Future With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers could make a financial decision and move on from Cam Heyward this offseason.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a number of decisions to make this offseason, and captain Cam Heyward believes his future with the team will be one of.

Heyward, 33, remains under contract for another two seasons with the Steelers. But as the defense looks for answers as a number of positions, the biggest concern for the All-Pro's future is his cap hit.

Something he understands heading into the spring.

"You never know if they want me back or not," Heyward said. "I say it every year. I would like to be back but you never know. There is the business side of things. NFL, not for long. I want to be back. I would like to be a Steeler but you don't know what's going on in the future."

Heyward's cap hit is set at $22,256,250 each of the next two years. The Steelers will be evaluating and re-signing players like Alex Highsmith, Terrell Edmunds, Damontae Kazee, Larry Ogunjobi and others, which could make it difficult to keep a number so high.

Still, it doesn't feel like the Steelers will make it a priority to move on from their team captain and one of the most beloved members of the organization. But like Heyward said, the NFL is a business first.

