Steelers Miss Playoffs Because of Controversial Penalty in Dolphins-Jets Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell on the wrong end of a controversial call in the Jets-Dolphins game.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were leading by two scores with under four minutes left to play against the Cleveland Browns. They needed a win and losses from the Dolphins and Patriots to earn a playoff berth. New England was trailing by double-digits late as well, but Miami was playing the Jets to a 6-6 stalemate.

While the Browns were conducting their final, inconsequential drive, the Dolphins were mounting what would ultimately become the game-winning drive that knocked the Steelers out of the playoffs. During that drive, on a second and nine, Jets defensive lineman Quincy Willaims was flagged for a horse collar tackle on Jaylen Waddle, giving the Dolphins a fresh set of downs inside New York territory.

Replays showed Williams did not reach into Waddle's pads - his hands slid off the back of Waddle's pads instead but officials stuck by the call and Miami went on to win 9-6.

