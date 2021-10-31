Check Out Shoulder Brace Baker Mayfield Will Wear vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns quarterback will wear the brace against the Pittsburgh Steelers to protect his torn labrum.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will wear a protective shoulder harness against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8.

NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala tweeted out a picture of what Mayfield will wear Sunday afternoon. The harness is to prevent further damage to his shoulder after receiving surgery on a torn labrum and a fracture in his non-throwing shoulder.

Mayfield suffered the injury on Sept. 19 but continued to play until Oct. 17 when he aggravated it in Week 6. He missed Week 7 after being denied medical clearance and underwent surgery to help the recovery process.

