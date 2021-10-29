Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Mike Tomlin Addresses Melvin Ingram Trade Reports

    The Pittsburgh Steelers coach has had conversations with Ingram.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram is seeking a trade before the Nov. 2 deadline, according to NFL Network. 

    Ingram is looking for a new home after a decrease in his weekly snap count. During the Steelers Week 6 win, the three-time Pro Bowler played just 26% of the defensive snaps, marking his lowest total of the season. 

    According to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, Ingram has approach the team about his lack of playing time. Tomlin did not comment on what was said in those conversations and said his focus is on the Cleveland Browns when asked if a trade is possible. 

    The Steelers only other depth at outside linebacker is Derrek Tuszka, who has played just 37 defensive snaps this season. 

    "He's primarily been a special teams guy and I don't expect that to change this weekend," Tomlin said.

