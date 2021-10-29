Sporting News Predicts Pitt QB Lands With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers stay at home with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers expecting to be on a quarterback hunt this offseason, and the University of Pittsburgh continues to shine behind the play of their star quarterback, at least one publication believes it's a match made in heaven.

In Sporting News latest 2022 NFL mock draft, the Steelers pick 18th, selecting Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.

"Pickett has surged into first-round consideration with other big-name QBs fading thanks to outstanding play to make the Panthers a formidable ranked offensive-minded foe in the ACC," Sporting News writes. "He has natural deep-ball accuracy and football intelligence, both which profile well in the current Steelers offense under Matt Canada. The ideal successor is lining up for Ben Roethlisberger."

Pickett's name is being mentioned more and more among first-round quarterbacks, and the Steelers will likely need to replace Ben Roethlisberger after the season. Maybe the two sides could be a match.

If anything, he won't have to adjust to the winters in Pittsburgh.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Are Steelers Lying About Playoff Loss Motivation?

Melvin Ingram Trade Talk

NFL Films Presents Feature on Tomlin-isms

In Melvin Ingram Trade Case, Steelers Are Discussing Taco Charlton

Cam Heyward Jokes Playing Browns is Like High School Game