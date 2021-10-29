Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    Sporting News Predicts Pitt QB Lands With Steelers

    The Pittsburgh Steelers stay at home with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
    With the Pittsburgh Steelers expecting to be on a quarterback hunt this offseason, and the University of Pittsburgh continues to shine behind the play of their star quarterback, at least one publication believes it's a match made in heaven. 

    In Sporting News latest 2022 NFL mock draft, the Steelers pick 18th, selecting Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett. 

    "Pickett has surged into first-round consideration with other big-name QBs fading thanks to outstanding play to make the Panthers a formidable ranked offensive-minded foe in the ACC," Sporting News writes. "He has natural deep-ball accuracy and football intelligence, both which profile well in the current Steelers offense under Matt Canada. The ideal successor is lining up for Ben Roethlisberger."

    Pickett's name is being mentioned more and more among first-round quarterbacks, and the Steelers will likely need to replace Ben Roethlisberger after the season. Maybe the two sides could be a match. 

    If anything, he won't have to adjust to the winters in Pittsburgh. 

