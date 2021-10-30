Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Steelers Activate Taco Charlton vs. Browns

    The Pittsburgh Steelers promote the former first-rounder for Week 8.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed Taco Charlton on the Active/Inactive list, allowing him to play in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns and then revert back to the practice squad afterwards. 

    The move comes in light of the Steelers downgrading outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to out with a groin injury. Charlton will work with Derrek Tuszka as backups behind T.J. Watt and Alex Higsmith. 

    Charlton, 26, is a former 2017 first-round pick who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. He's played 44 games, including 12 starts, with three different teams - Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. 

    The Steelers signed Charlton to the practice squad on Sept. 21. This will be his first active game for Pittsburgh.

