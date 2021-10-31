Skip to main content
    AFC North Standings and How They Can Change in Week 8

    Check out the Pittsburgh Steelers divisional opponents and how the AFC North can change in the upcoming weeks.
    Author:

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are at FirstEnergy Stadium looking to win their first AFC North matchup of the season on Halloween night.

    Right now, the Cincinnati Bengals own the division, but with plenty of season left and still plenty of hot kitchen matchups remaining, things can quickly change. 

    Here are the current AFC North standings:

    • Cincinnati Bengals (5-2)
    • Baltimore Ravens (5-2)
    • Cleveland Browns (4-3)
    • Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3)

    Week 8 AFC North matchups

    • Bengals @ New York Jets (1-5)
    • Steelers @ Browns

    A win for the Steelers makes it an easy switch at the bottom. The Browns would bump down to fourth while the Steelers would move to third. 

    The Ravens don't play this weekend, leaving them stuck in second with a Bengals win. A Cincinnati loss against the Jets would move them back into first in the division. 

    Read More

    Next Three Games:

    • Steelers
      • vs. Chicago Bears 
      • vs. Detroit Lions
      • @ LA Chargers
    • Bengals
      • vs. Browns
      • Bye Week
      • @ Las Vegas Raiders
      • vs. Steelers
    • Browns
      • @ Bengals
      • @ Patriots
      • vs. Lions
    • Ravens
      • vs. Minnesota Vikings
      • @ Miami Dolphins
      • @ Beats

