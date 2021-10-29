Baker Mayfield to Start vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns will have their starting quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face quarterback Baker Mayfield when they travel to face the Cleveland Browns this weekend.

Mayfield returns after having surgery on a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. He also suffered a fracture in the shoulder which forced him to miss Week 7 against the Denver Broncos.

Mayfield suffered the injury on Sept. 19 but continued to play until Oct. 17 when he aggravated it in Week 6.

Mayfield has completed 67.1% of his passes this season for 1,474 yards and six touchdowns to three interceptions. He was limited in practice this week but said earlier he has much less pain in his shoulder.

