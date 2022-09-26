Skip to main content

Browns DE Myles Garrett Involved in One-Car Crash

Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett is in a local hospital.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident after leaving the team's practice facility, the team confirmed. Garrett suffered non-life threatening injuries but was taken to a local hospital, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter.

WEWS reported that the car went off the side of the road and flipped "several times." Reports say neither Garrett or his passenger were impaired and were wearing seatbelts.

Images being reported as Garrett's car after the accident has appeared on social media. 

