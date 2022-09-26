Browns DE Myles Garrett Involved in One-Car Crash

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident after leaving the team's practice facility, the team confirmed. Garrett suffered non-life threatening injuries but was taken to a local hospital, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter.

WEWS reported that the car went off the side of the road and flipped "several times." Reports say neither Garrett or his passenger were impaired and were wearing seatbelts.

Images being reported as Garrett's car after the accident has appeared on social media.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Know Offense is Causing Issue for Defense

Steelers Believe Offense is on Verge of Success

Steelers Last Chance to Make Change at QB This Season?

Ben Roethlisberger Featured in Dark Vikings Fan Tattoo

The Mitch Trubisky Experiment Needs to End Now

Steelers Will Not Make Changes at QB, OC After Browns Loss

Film Room: Trubisky and Canada to Blame for Steelers Offense