Steelers Believe Offense is on Verge of Success

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has made life difficult for the team through three weeks. With Mitch Trubisky at quarterback, the group has scored just three touchdowns this season and was held without a score in the second half of the loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The fans have already started calling for change at quarterback, offensive coordinator, and some even looking for less of their star running back. But despite the concerns, offensive lineman Mason Cole believes the group is close to getting everything in check.

"I don't think it's as bad as a lot of people think it is," Cole said. "We're still not good enough, but it really comes down to eleven guys doing their job. It's football, if one guy isn't doing their job, it's not going to look the way it's supposed to be. We just need eleven guys to execute on the same plays, it's going to be important for us."

Wide receiver Chase Claypool agreed and said it's easy to stay patient right now. Only three weeks into the season and with a 1-2 record, he's not worried.

"It's too early to be frustrated," Claypool said. "Maybe in three, four weeks, I'll have a different answer, but right it's just figuring stuff out."

The Steelers offense did find a groove in the first half against the Browns, heading into halftime up 14-13. However, they were kept to just three points in the final two quarters.

This week, Cole says the next step should be to finish a complete game. Something they feel confident is almost there.

"That's the plan," Cole said. "This league is tough. Yeah, everything is tough and it's no excuse, but we have to be better. And to win these tight games, we're going to have to be better for a complete game. Obviously, that's what we're trying to do is play a complete game on offense and be firing on all cylinders."

