Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Steelers' Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- Are the Pittsburgh Steelers nearing a coaching change? The team went through all of the rumors and drama last season, waiting to find out if Mike Tomlin would hang up his clipboard for the final time after a tough season.
Well, heading into 2024, those rumors and the drama-filled takes are back - and ahead of schedule. The Herd's Colin Cowherd predicted this is the final year for Tomlin as an NFL head coach, saying he's headed for broadcasting next season.
"That is the toughest schedule I have ever seen, from Thanksgiving on, in league history. Did you see the last six quarterbacks Pittsburgh faces? Watson, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Mahomes, and Burrow. Mike Tomlin is going to be on network broadcasting," Cowherd said. "And, by the way, I predict he’ll be great. I’ve talked to two network execs who would hire Mike Tomlin tomorrow."
Tomlin likely isn't going anywhere. The expectation is that the Steelers will extend Tomlin before the 2024 season, keeping him around for for the next three years, minimum. And despite plenty of speculation, and some early starts to the headlines, there's no real though Tomlin is calling it quits anytime soon.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers Could Add Two Big Names at Cornerback
- Former Steelers RB Steals Show in UFL Matchup
- Former Dolphins CB Perfect Fit for Steelers
- Steelers Predicted to Miss Playoffs
- Steelers Contact Free Agent WR Michael Thomas