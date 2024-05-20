All Steelers

Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Steelers' Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be looking at change.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin roams the sidelines during player introductions prior to
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin roams the sidelines during player introductions prior to / Michael Longo/For USA Today Network /
PITTSBURGH -- Are the Pittsburgh Steelers nearing a coaching change? The team went through all of the rumors and drama last season, waiting to find out if Mike Tomlin would hang up his clipboard for the final time after a tough season.

Well, heading into 2024, those rumors and the drama-filled takes are back - and ahead of schedule. The Herd's Colin Cowherd predicted this is the final year for Tomlin as an NFL head coach, saying he's headed for broadcasting next season.

"That is the toughest schedule I have ever seen, from Thanksgiving on, in league history. Did you see the last six quarterbacks Pittsburgh faces? Watson, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Mahomes, and Burrow. Mike Tomlin is going to be on network broadcasting," Cowherd said. "And, by the way, I predict he’ll be great. I’ve talked to two network execs who would hire Mike Tomlin tomorrow."

Tomlin likely isn't going anywhere. The expectation is that the Steelers will extend Tomlin before the 2024 season, keeping him around for for the next three years, minimum. And despite plenty of speculation, and some early starts to the headlines, there's no real though Tomlin is calling it quits anytime soon.

Published
