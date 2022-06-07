Skip to main content

Damontae Kazee Explains Role in Steelers Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers new defensive back is getting himself established.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added another safety to the mix with the signing of Damontae Kazee this offseason. The 29-year-old joins the black and gold after spending last season with the Dallas Cowboys. Now, he's looking to find his spot within Pittsburgh's defense.

The Steelers haven't set established roles at this point during offseason workouts, but they are building the framework for their defense. While Kazee has experience playing both safety and nickel, he's working primarily with Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick in the back.

Which, he's a fan of.

"Great guys. They help me with everything," Kazee said on Fitzpatrick an Edmunds. "If I need help with plays or something, they're the first to try to help me."

Kazee has 12 games of experience playing the nickel with the Atlanta Falcons, and says he's working there some with the Steelers. However, his primary position right now is focusing on safety. 

The Steelers have a group of guys such as Kazee, Cam Sutton and Tre Norwood who can move around within the defensive backfield. Right now, they're all finding their mix. And the new guy is looking forward to continuing to find his place. 

"Looking forward to everything," Kazee said on minicamp. "Busting my butt. Competing with everyone."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tall or Small: Steelers Offense Not Putting Limits on Receivers

Steelers Sign Fourth-Round Rookie

Explicit 24th Lawsuit Filed Against Deshaun Watson

Two Changes Steelers Should Make at Minicamp

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers OTAs

Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Still No Kenny Pickett in QB Battle

Steelers Free Agent Options to Replace Stephon Tuitt

Myles Jack's Initial Thoughts on Devin Bush, Brian Flores

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18342138_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Fourth-Round Pick Calvin Austin

By Noah Strackbein17 hours ago
USATSI_18351724_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Explicit 24th Lawsuit Filed Against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
USATSI_3576721_168388034_lowres
News

Former Browns Coach Romeo Crennel Announces Retirement

By Noah Strackbein20 hours ago
USATSI_18359713_168388034_lowres
News

PFF Ranks Mike Tomlin Outside NFL's Top 10 Head Coaches

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_18359790_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

Two Changes Steelers Should Make at Minicamp

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
USATSI_17393674_168388034_lowres
News

Minkah Fitzpatrick Nearly Misses Top 20 of Top 25 Players Under 25

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
USATSI_18342175_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Digging Into Steelers Key Offensive Additions

By Nicholas Peckham23 hours ago
USATSI_18342138_168388034_lowres
News

Tall or Small: Canada's Offense Not Putting Limits on Steelers Wide Receivers

By Noah StrackbeinJun 6, 2022