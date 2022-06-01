Skip to main content

Devin Bush Talks About Steelers Declining Fifth-Year Option

The Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker wasn't hurt by the decision.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers decided not to pick up former 10th-overall pick Devin Bush's fifth-year option. So, as of now, Bush is set to become a free agent after the 2022 season. 

Bush wasn't hurt by the move. After a down year in 2021 following an ACL injury, it seemed likely the team would let his play this season determine his future with the team. 

"Me and my agent talked about it. We had our discussions," Bush said. "We felt like the team made a decision that they needed to make. We've got to make decisions that we've got to make and do things necessary to move on from it. I wasn't butt hurt. I wasn't pissed off. It's business. That's how I looked at it."

Bush believes his knee is no longer an issue - or a mental hurdle he needs to climb. 

"Before I got hurt, I was doing good. I think I was on the way to being an All-Pro, Pro Bowler," Bush said. "Things happen, you go through some things. I learned a lot along the way. I think it was supposed to happen to me. I'm grateful for it. I'm thankful I get a chance to go out there and play again."

Now, he's set to go back into the ways he played before the injury. He's also ready to show everyone where he could be when healthy. But his mindset isn't proving the team wrong for declining his option. It's simply to get back to his old ways.

"I don't think I have anything to prove. I'm a first-rounder. Top 10 pick. That's never going to change," Bush said. "I don't think I have to prove anything to anybody. More so, I just have to go out there and play football. My mentality is going out there and being a football player again."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Trip Home Helped Devin Bush Regain Confidence in Knee

Diontae Johnson Arrives, Let's Explain His Value

Steelers Players Are Loving Brian Flores

OTAs Takeaways: New Leaders Emerging for Steelers

Rookies React to Steelers Diontae Johnson's First Day

Steelers WR Calvin Austin Embraces Diontae Johnson Comparisons

Kenny Pickett Downplays Steelers QB Battle

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_16443691_168388034_lowres
News

Trip Home Helped Devin Bush Regain Confidence in Knee

By Noah Strackbein19 minutes ago
USATSI_17301854_168388034_lowres (1)
AllSteelers+

Diontae Johnson Arrives, Let's Explain His Value

By Noah Strackbein4 hours ago
USATSI_18360405_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers OTAs Recap: Diontae Johnson Arrives, New Leaders Emerge

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin5 hours ago
USATSI_16498024_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Players Are Loving Brian Flores

By Noah Strackbein5 hours ago
USATSI_16258525_168388034_lowres
News

Cardinals Cut Former Steelers RB Jaylen Samuels

By Noah Strackbein18 hours ago
USATSI_17471348_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers OTAs Takeaways: New Leaders Emerging in Pittsburgh

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_15113210_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Rookies React to First Day With WR Diontae Johnson

By Stephen Thompson22 hours ago
USATSI_18342388_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers WR Calvin Austin Embraces Diontae Johnson Comparisons

By Stephen Thompson22 hours ago