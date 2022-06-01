The Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker details a trip to his hometown that helped him re-find comfort in his game.

PITTSBURGH -- It's been over a year since Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush was cleared to play after his ACL surgery. Last season, the third-year backer struggled - and was open about overcoming the mental hurdles of the injury. Now, entering his fourth season, Bush feels healthy.

"I'm feeling confident," Bush said. "I'm getting into the groove of things as in going out there and knowing expectations - getting to go out there with a whole mindset and play football again."

Last season, Bush was honest in saying the injury held him back from putting full effort into his play. That he wasn't as comfortable as he was in the past. But a trip to his hometown in Florida allowed him to find that confidence in his body.

"After the season, I got a chance to go home," Bush said. "I spent two months at home, and I was able to go out on the field and put my cleats on whenever I felt like it. Last year at this time, I wasn't on the field as much. I was managing my reps, they were holding me back for precautionary things.

"After the season, I was running miles on the beach. I was cutting, landing, jumping, playing around. My knee wasn't an issue. I was able to get back to that and just doing normal things to get my confidence back in myself and in my knee. That was a big part of my rehab, after the season."

The Steelers didn't pick up Bush's fifth-year option for the 2023 season. At one point, the 10th-overall pick looked like the future for Pittsburgh at inside linebacker. Now, he's looking to prove he's still on that course.

And he feels ready to do so.

"Before I got hurt, I was doing good. I think I was on the way to being an All-Pro, Pro Bowler," Bush said. "Things happen, you go through some things. I learned a lot along the way. I think it was supposed to happen to me. I'm grateful for it. I'm thankful I get a chance to go out there and play again."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Diontae Johnson Arrives, Let's Explain His Value

Steelers Players Are Loving Brian Flores

OTAs Takeaways: New Leaders Emerging for Steelers

Rookies React to Steelers Diontae Johnson's First Day

Steelers WR Calvin Austin Embraces Diontae Johnson Comparisons

Kenny Pickett Downplays Steelers QB Battle



Diontae Johnson Arrives At Steelers OTAs

This is Why Steelers Won't Replace Benny Snell Jr.