First Look at Steelers Acrisure Stadium

Here's the first look at the Pittsburgh Steelers new home.

PITTSBURGH -- Well, the design is out. The Pittsburgh Steelers beloved Heinz Field is getting a makeover as Acrisure Stadium is born. And for the first time, we get a look at what fans will see heading into the game. 

Acrisure and the Steeler agreed on a 15-year deal for the naming rights to their North Shore stadium. According to multiple reports, the team will receive $10 million per season, making them the 11th-highest paid team for branding rights. 

Inside Acrisure Stadium.

First look at Steelers new Acrisure Stadium.

Changes will begin being made to the stadium for the 2022 season. Follow All Steelers for more information on the transformation. 

