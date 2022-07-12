First Look at Steelers Acrisure Stadium

Here's the first look at the Pittsburgh Steelers new home.

PITTSBURGH -- Well, the design is out. The Pittsburgh Steelers beloved Heinz Field is getting a makeover as Acrisure Stadium is born. And for the first time, we get a look at what fans will see heading into the game.

Acrisure and the Steeler agreed on a 15-year deal for the naming rights to their North Shore stadium. According to multiple reports, the team will receive $10 million per season, making them the 11th-highest paid team for branding rights.

Inside Acrisure Stadium.

First look at Steelers new Acrisure Stadium.

Changes will begin being made to the stadium for the 2022 season. Follow All Steelers for more information on the transformation.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

College Realignment Has Direct Impact on Steelers

Cam Heyward Has Three Goals This Season

Ben Roethlisberger Not a Fan of Heinz Field Name Change

Steelers Release Details for Acrisure Stadium

Diving Into Steelers Defensive Front

3 Headlines Steelers Still Have Yet to Make