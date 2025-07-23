Former Steelers CB Suffers Serious Injury
Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns, now with the Miami Dolphins, could miss the entire 2025 season after sustaining what is feared to be a torn ACL during Wednesday's training camp practice, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter added that Burns left practice on crutches and is awaiting both an MRI and second opinion before a diagnosis becomes official.
It's an unfortunate turn of events for Burns, who was set to fight for a roster spot with the Dolphins, his hometown team. The 30-year-old signed a one-year deal worth $1.355 million in March.
Burns had spent the prior three seasons as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, appearing in a total of 21 games during that stretch while logging 27 tackles.
A star at the University of Miami, where he led the ACC in interceptions with six during the 2015 campaign, Burns declared for the 2016 NFL Draft and was selected by the Steelers in the first round with the No. 25 overall pick
He had a productive rookie season, appearing in all 16 regular season games while posting 65 tackles, 13 passes defended and three interceptions. During Pittsburgh's run to the AFC Championship Game that year, Burns recorded a total of 12 tackles to go alongside a fumble recovery.
Burns remained a staple of Pittsburgh's defense throughout the 2017 and 2018 campaigns as well, logging a combined 76 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one interception over that stretch. During the team's Divisional Round matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the former of those two years, which ended in a 45-42 loss for the Steelers, he finished with three tackles.
The Steelers declined Burns' fifth-year option, though, and he'd play in 10 contests during the 2019 season before signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears ahead of the 2020 campaign. He tore his ACL that August, however, and would remain out for the entire season
Burns went on to re-sign with Chicago in 2021 and suit up for 11 games, six of which were starts, before joining the Seahawks.
