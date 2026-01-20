Steelers Have Overlooked and Overqualified Head Coach Candidate

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are pushing their head coaching search to the next phase as the NFL postseason continues. The organization will kick off its second round of interviews with a name that hasn't generated a ton of attention so far.

The Steelers will bring in Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver for a second, in-person interview. This comes after Weaver already interviewed virtually.

Weaver's inclusion in this process has yet to receive the fanfare or excitement that the likes of Los Angeles Rams coordinators Chris Shula and Nathan Scheelhaase or Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley have received. But the more you dig into Weaver and his experience in the NFL, the more overlooked, yet overqualified, the 45-year-old is for the next head coaching gig in Pittsburgh.

Years of Defensive Experience

The 2025 season marked his 14th season as a coach in the NFL, and 21st in the league. Weaver played for seven years as a defensive end before becoming a coach in the college and NFL ranks.

As a coach, he's worked his way up from graduate assistant, to a variety of coordinator positions, and he's now searching for his first head coaching gig.

Jun 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver talks to cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Major Coaching Ties

He also has worked with and under some impressive coaches. He was first hired in the NFL by Rex Ryan and then followed Doug Marrone to the Buffalo Bills. In 2016, he was hired by Bill O'Brien and the Houston Texans, where he helped develop several top defensive players like J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney into Pro Bowlers.

Before the Dolphins brought him on in 2024, he was a key part of the Baltimore Ravens staff under John Harbaugh. He was a defensive line coach and an assistant head coach before departing for Miami.

While 2025 was a tough year for the entire organization, it wasn't all bad. Newcomer Minkah Fitzpatrick looked like his former Pro Bowl self, while Rasul Douglas looked like a standout cornerback with two interceptions.

Even wth the setbacks in 2025, Weaver's first season as the Dolphins' defensive coordinator was a huge success. The Dolphins ranked fourth in average yards allowed, surrendering just over 314 yards per game.

With the Steelers needing to find new life on defense, a coach like Weaver makes a ton of sense. He brings two decades of NFL experience and a reputation for consistently helping defensive players excel and reach the next level. Weaver might not be the hottest pick and the young up-and-comer, but he is immensely qualified to be the next head coach of the Steelers.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers