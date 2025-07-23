George Pickens Takes Shot at Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from George Pickens this offseason as they looked to clear up the drama in their locker room and focus on a Super Bowl run in 2025. Since the trade to the Dallas Cowboys, Pickens hasn't stopped talking about the Steelers, with his latest shot coming during a press conference.
During an interview at Cowboys training camp, Pickens was asked about being utilized as an all-around wide receiver in Dallas instead of just a deep threat like he was during his time in Pittsburgh. He shared his excited for a better offense overall with his new team.
"Yeah, I’m definitely excited to run better plays, for sure," Pickens said.
Pickens was the Steelers' second-round draft pick in 2022, joining then-quarterback Kenny Pickett. Both players are gone with Pickett asking for a trade last season and Pickens sharing that he "forced" his way out of Pittsburgh this offseason.
In three years with the team, Pickens caught 174 passes for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns. His best season came in 2023 with 1,140 yards and five touchdowns.
Since the trade, Pickens has said on social media that he wanted out of the Steelers organization and that they trade away all of their good players. He also gave praise to Minkah Fitzpatrick after he was traded to the Miami Dolphins, saying he's headed for a better life.
The Steelers moved on before the trade, adding DK Metcalf in a move with the Seattle Seahawks. While they hope that Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson are able to replace Pickens as their WR2 and WR3 this season, they don't seem to be thinking about their former wideout as much as he's thinking about them.
If Wilson and Austin don't work out, the team has shown they're willing to be aggressive all offseason, and that would likely continue to add another wideout.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!