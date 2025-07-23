Bills Sign Former Steelers TE
The Buffalo Bills have added former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Matt Sokol to their roster as training camp begins, per an announcement by the team's communications department on X.
The Steelers signed Sokol during training camp on July 30 last year. He logged a total of 54 snaps throughout the preseason, per Pro Football Focus, though he didn't make the initial 53-man roster and was let go at final roster cuts.
After going unclaimed on waivers, Sokol hit free agency. Pittsburgh re-signed him to its practice squad on September 18, though he was released shortly after on September 24.
The Steelers doubled back and brought Sokol back to their practice squad, where he'd remain for the rest of the campaign, on November 6.
A native of Rochester, Michigan, Solok stayed close to home and spent the entirety of his collegiate career at Michigan State. After posting just two catches for 26 yards between the 2015 and 2016 seasons, he recorded a combined 322 yards and two touchdowns on 29 catches in 2017 and 2018 before declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Solok was not selected, and he proceeded to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent. He did not crack the team's 53-man roster, and he was re-signed and released from their practice squad on multiple occasions before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars that year.
After his rookie season, the Detroit Lions signed Sokol to a reserve/futures contract. He was cut in September 2020, however, and he'd eventually find his way back to the Chargers, who he played in two games with that year.
After spending the entire 2021 campaign on the Jaguars' practice squad, Sokol signed another futures deal with the Lions. The New England Patriots claimed him after he was waived in May 2022, and he'd appear in a combined six contests for them over the following two seasons before landing in Pittsburgh last summer.
Sokol has never recorded a stat during the regular season while logging 90 total snaps.
