Former Steelers Player Calls for Firing of Matt Canada

Now, former Pittsburgh Steelers are pleading for the team to can their offensive coordinator.

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is now 26 games into Matt Canada's tenure and has failed to score over 20 points in 21 of those games. 

At this point, most fans and media are calling for the end of Canada's time in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have not fired a coordinator mid-season in Mike Tomlin's head coaching career, but in the midst of their worst offensive run in nearly 20 years, the pressure to change that narrative is growing stronger.

After back-to-back weeks where the offense failed to score more than a touchdown, even more are starting to call for the end of Canada's time in Pittsburgh - including former offensive lineman Trai Essex. 

Essex was the team's third-round pick in 2005 and went on to play 74 games, including 28 starts for the Steelers over seven years.

There's no indication that a firing is going to happen, but the Steelers are entering a bye week and Tomlin said he remains open to making changes. 

"I’m open to doing whatever is required for us to get better," Tomlin said. "That’s just how it is. We’re seriously committed to winning and being better and that’s just a component of it."

With frustration growing within the locker room, a new play-caller, even if it's within the building, could bring some spark to this team. 

