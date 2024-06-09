All Steelers

Former Steelers CB Announces Retirement

The former Pittsburgh Steelers starter has hung up his cleats for the final time.

Noah Strackbein

Oct 28, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 28, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports / Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson is retiring from the NFL, hanging up his cleats for the final time ahead of the 2024 season, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.

Nelson spent two seasons with the Steelers from 2020-2021, starting all 30 of his games played. He finished his career in Pittsburgh with three interceptions and 17 pass deflections, working side-by-side with his running mates Joe Haden and Mike Hilton in the cornerback room.

Nelson's end with the Steelers is still a talked about subject as the former starter called out his former team during a podcast appearance, saying the team hasn't found a cornerback since he left. This was prior to the emergence of Joey Porter Jr.

"A good laugh at is like. Ever since I left, they ain’t found a corner yet. They’re still searching. High and low, they’re searching for mother******s," he said.

Nelson, 31, played nine seasons, four with the Kansas City Chiefs, one with the Philadelphia Eagles and two with the Houston Texans. He finishes his career with 115 starts, 13 interceptions and 78 passes deflected.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more

Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Noah Strackbein

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

Home/News