Former Steelers CB Announces Retirement
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson is retiring from the NFL, hanging up his cleats for the final time ahead of the 2024 season, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.
Nelson spent two seasons with the Steelers from 2020-2021, starting all 30 of his games played. He finished his career in Pittsburgh with three interceptions and 17 pass deflections, working side-by-side with his running mates Joe Haden and Mike Hilton in the cornerback room.
Nelson's end with the Steelers is still a talked about subject as the former starter called out his former team during a podcast appearance, saying the team hasn't found a cornerback since he left. This was prior to the emergence of Joey Porter Jr.
"A good laugh at is like. Ever since I left, they ain’t found a corner yet. They’re still searching. High and low, they’re searching for mother******s," he said.
Nelson, 31, played nine seasons, four with the Kansas City Chiefs, one with the Philadelphia Eagles and two with the Houston Texans. He finishes his career with 115 starts, 13 interceptions and 78 passes deflected.
