Deshaun Watson Cleared of Criminal Charges

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had all criminal charges dropped by a grand jury who reviewed the lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of harassment and sexual assault during massage sessions.

"Today we presented nine criminal complaints for consideration by the grand jury. Beginning at 9 o'clock this morning, we presented evidence for over six hours for the grand jury to consider, as well as having witnesses available for those persons to testify in front of the grand jury," Johna Stallings, of the division chief of adult sex crimes and trafficking at the Harris County District attorney's office told ESPN. "And the grand jury considered all of that evidence and returned nine no bills against Deshaun Watson involving these nine criminal complaints. We respect the grand jury's decision and ... conclude the criminal proceedings in Harris County."

The 22 lawsuits are still pending and are civil suits. NFL could also still get involved.

The Steelers have been reported to have mutual interest in Watson. The quarterback made it known last season he wanted to play for Brian Flores, and would have that opportunity with Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are in search of a new franchise quarterback, to which the 26 year old meets every qualification.

According to reports, Watson will have the price tag of a minimum of three first-round pick, plus players. A deal is expected to be done in the coming days.

