Skip to main content
Player(s)
Deshaun Watson
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Deshaun Watson Cleared of Criminal Charges

The Houston Texans quarterback has interest from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had all criminal charges dropped by a grand jury who reviewed the lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of harassment and sexual assault during massage sessions.

"Today we presented nine criminal complaints for consideration by the grand jury. Beginning at 9 o'clock this morning, we presented evidence for over six hours for the grand jury to consider, as well as having witnesses available for those persons to testify in front of the grand jury," Johna Stallings, of the division chief of adult sex crimes and trafficking at the Harris County District attorney's office told ESPN. "And the grand jury considered all of that evidence and returned nine no bills against Deshaun Watson involving these nine criminal complaints. We respect the grand jury's decision and ... conclude the criminal proceedings in Harris County."

The 22 lawsuits are still pending and are civil suits. NFL could also still get involved.

The Steelers have been reported to have mutual interest in Watson. The quarterback made it known last season he wanted to play for Brian Flores, and would have that opportunity with Pittsburgh. 

Meanwhile, the Steelers are in search of a new franchise quarterback, to which the 26 year old meets every qualification. 

According to reports, Watson will have the price tag of a minimum of three first-round pick, plus players. A deal is expected to be done in the coming days.

 Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Interested in Bobby Wagner

Are the Steelers Going to Land Deshaun Watson?

How Crazy is it to Think Steelers Will Land Deshaun Watson?

The Steelers Perfect Offseason

How Much Pressure is on Steelers QB Situation?

Bobby Wagner Immediately Becomes No Brainer for Steelers

What Do Pittsburgh Steelers Do Now?

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_16606912_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Place Tender on QB Dwayne Haskins

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_16741557_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Re-Sign Miles Killebrew

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_16836363_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Is Bobby Wagner Steelers Top Free Agent Target?

By Noah Strackbein6 hours ago
USATSI_17089885_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Interested in Signing Bobby Wagner

By Noah Strackbein6 hours ago
USATSI_15341210_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Are the Steelers Going to Land Deshaun Watson?

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin10 hours ago
USATSI_15311150_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Is It Crazy to Think Steelers Land Deshaun Watson?

By Cody Flavell10 hours ago
USATSI_17327947_168388034_lowres (1)
AllSteelers+

The Pittsburgh Steelers Perfect Offseason

By Noah StrackbeinMar 10, 2022
USATSI_17477618_168388034_lowres
News

Colts Trade Carson Wentz to Washington Commanders

By Noah StrackbeinMar 9, 2022