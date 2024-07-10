All Steelers

Interesting Russell Wilson Stat, Steelers Avoiding New CB?

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has an alarming stat surrounding him.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are patiently waiting to see just how good Russell Wilson could be under a new offense, with different weapons and an exciting offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith.

But like all quarterbacks coming off unfortunate seasons, Wilson has some red flags. One is the amount of sacks he has taken throughout his career, and how much he was hit just last season. The 33rd Team collected the data from all 32 NFL teams and their starting quarterbacks, seeing how much each was hit during a dropback.

Wilson finished second behind Tennessee Titans passer Will Levis, and ahead of both Justin Fields and Kenny Pickett. Neither of the two backups had impressive marks themselves.

The cause for concerns comes with where the Steelers offensive line ranks compared to the Denver Broncos. The comparison might surprise you.

Meanwhile, one Steelers insider is shutting down the idea that the team will look for outside options to replace Cam Sutton during his suspension. Nothing Pittsburgh has done to this point indicates them taking their foot off the gas now. Another signing is expected. Really, the question is who will it be? There's a name to watch.

Najee Harris spoke for the first time this offseason and shared his excitement about the Steelers offense. It's good to hear Harris giving his thoughts on the moves the team has made, and allows many fans to shut out any noise about him being upset with the orginization.

We also dive into some hypothetical trades and some big questions surrounding the Steelers.

