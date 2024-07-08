Joe Burrow Promises Legendary Celebration vs Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals are one of the NFL's biggest rivals. The Steelers took both matchups in 2023, but the Bengals are hoping to even the score in 2024.
One of the biggest reasons the Steelers were 2-0 against the Bengals last season was because they didn't face Joe Burrow. Burrow suffered a torn ligament in his throwing wrist and missed the final seven games of the Bengals' season. The team sputtered without their franchise quarterback and finished the season with a 9-8 record, good for last in the AFC North division.
After rehabbing his injury, Burrow is looking forward to a healthy 2024. He recently appeared on the Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take, and spoke about the upcoming season.
One of the elements he wants to bring to this season is a legendary touchdown celebration. Burrow and the hosts discussed Hall of Famer Randy Moss and his noteworthy celebrations, specifically his fake mooning celebration during the 2004 NFL Playoffs.
After laughing about the blowback Moss received for the move, Burrow suggested that maybe it was time to bring it back. He told the Pardon My Take team that it's a possible celebration he has in store for the 2024 season.
"If I score a rushing touchdown, I might bring back the fake moon," Burrow said to the hosts.
After laughing about the comment, the hosts encouraged him to do it. They even had a suggestion for who to do it against.
"Do it against Pittsburgh," PMT host PFT Commenter said.
"Ok," Burrow responded.
The Steelers will do everything in their power to prevent that from happening. After Moss performed the fake moon in Green Bay, he was fined for his actions. The broadcast is still infamously noted due to Joe Buck's calling. He referred to Moss's celebration as a "disgusting act", and the backlash catapulted from there.
If Burrow does bring this out, he most likely won't receive the consequences Moss received. He would, however, be permanently hated by Steelers Nation for the rest of his career. The Steelers and Bengals don't meet until the final weeks of the 2024 regular season, so Burrow has plenty of time to decide what kind of legendary touchdown celebration he plans to use. The Steelers have just as much time to game plan and hopefully shut him and the Bengals down.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Could Steelers Re-Sign Former WR?
- Steelers QB Turning Heads With Offseason Workout
- Steelers Could Bring Back Familiar Face
- Steelers Intentionally Cut Chris Oladokun
- Steelers WR Under Fire, Bad Arthur Smith Take