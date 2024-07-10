Joe Burrow Slams Steelers Stadium
PITTSBURGH -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had plenty of good things to say about the Pittsburgh Steelers during an interview with Barstool Sports Pardon My Take. But one thing caught fans' attention that came in more of a harsh tone.
In the midst of praising edge rusher T.J. Watt and promising an iconic celebration against the Steelers this season, Burrow was asked about the playing surfaces of some teams across the NFL. One of them that stood out was Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, which the Bengals quarterback is not a fan of.
The conversation started with Burrow mentioning the Washington Commanders stadium, where he got hurt in 2020, suffering a major knee injury.
"I got hurt on that (Commanders) field," Burrow said. "That has been the site of a lot of major injuries. … I remember the grass being great."
One host replied, "The grass is great, but sometimes they do this thing where they just spray kitty litter down on it. They spray paint the kitty litter green."
Which sparks Burrow to think of Acrisure Stadium.
"Yeah, they do that in Pittsburgh because sometimes Pitt, the college team in Pittsburgh, plays on Saturday, and we get there on Sunday, like what’s all this sand? I guess it’s kitty litter? I hope not," Burrow said.
Steelers president Art Rooney II announced earlier this offseason that improvements were coming to Acrisure Stadium as the team looks to remain in the same building for the foreseeable future. It's hard to imagine them thinking of changing the grass, and with Pitt continuing to use it as their home stadium, there isn't much the team in terms of keeping conditions in great shape throughout the season.
So, Burrow, along with the rest of the opponents who play there, will need to continue dealing with the situation. Which will likely lead to more players being open about the issues.
