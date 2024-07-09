Former Steelers WR Projected to Shine With New Team
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't lamenting the loss of wide receiver Diontae Johnson. The decision to trade him was a difficult one due to his on-field production. His off-the-field antics and attitude made the decision much easier, as the Steelers felt better off without his presence in the locker room.
Despite the issues, Diontae Johnson is one of the most talented and athletic receivers in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers are ecstatic to have him on their team. He gives second-year quarterback Bryce Young three bonafide pass-catchers, as Johnson joins steady veteran Adam Thielen and rookie Xavier Legette on the outside.
The excitement in Carolina is growing as the 2024 season nears. Former Panthers linebacker and scout Luke Kuechly is among those who feel the excitement. He recently joined Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show, where the two discussed the Panthers season outlook.
Kuechly spoke about the new Panthers receiver and the effect Johnson will have on the offense. He believes Johnson will be better than many believe in 2024.
"I think the Diontae Johnson thing is going to be a bigger deal than what we think," he said. "Obviously Adam Thielen is going to be able to control the slot, the middle of the field, but you need a guy on third down that can just go get open. They're gonna play man, you're going to have inside help, they're gonna try to funnel you there. Who can just go straight up win one-one-one man coverage, and that's what he (Johnson) does really well."
The Panthers believe Kuechly is right. Johnson's best asset is his separating ability. He has twitchy hips and a nimble lower body that allows him to fool defensive backs and open up his routes.
This will be huge for the Panthers and Bryce Young. The Panthers offense was junior varsity-level last season. Young struggled as a rookie QB, but his receivers struggled to get open all season. Johnson doesn't have that issue, and should become a dependable and new favorite target for the Panthers' signal-caller.
The Steelers meanwhile are still searching for a suitable replacement for Johnson. George Pickens assumes the number one role, but after him is a dearth of proven talent. The organization hopes that speedster Calvin Austin III or rookie Roman Wilson will develop into a number two option, but that remains to be seen. The Steelers made the best decision for their roster, but the Panthers may be the team benefitting the most from the decision to trade Diontae Johnson.
