Steelers Pressed to Make Brandon Aiyuk Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting for their next opportunity at a wide receiver to pair alongside George Pickens. The excitement of a move for a player like Brandon Aiyuk has come and gone numerous times throughout the offseason, but Pittsburgh is still being pressed to make something happen - and make it happen soon.
Pro Football Focus recently named one move every team should make before training camp. For the Steelers, it's trade for San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk.
"The Steelers' offense underwent some major changes in the offseason. The front office brought in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to compete for the starting quarterback job, added three new faces to the offensive line and traded away Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. George Pickens is now expected to be the leading receiver, but the Steelers are thin overall at the position," PFF writes.
"Brandon Aiyuk’s contract situation is looming large in San Francisco. The former first-round pick will play out 2024 on his fifth-year option and is due to be a free agent at the end of the season. While the 49ers would like to have him back, we’ve yet to see a long-term deal play out. And when it does, it’ll likely be for big money — money the 49ers may not be able to afford. That could open the door for a receiver-needy team like the Steelers to make a move."
The Aiyuk situation has been a roller coaster ride. One week, it appears he's ready to move on and is posting about how the 49ers do not want him in San Francisco. The next, there are reports that the two sides are having successful meetings and no trade appears to be on the table.
While before training camp might be a little early for an Aiyuk trade, the Steelers will likely have another window of opportunity at some point this offseason. If no deal is done before camp begins, they'll likely get a shot then, and if not, it will come toward the season in late August.
Using the team's remaining cap space to add a big-name weapon on offense isn't a bad move. When and how it happens could be the breaking points for the Steelers.
