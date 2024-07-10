Insider Slams Steelers for Cam Sutton Situation
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are under fire after one of their newly-signed cornerbacks, Cam Sutton, received an eight game suspension for violating the NFL's code of conduct policy.
Sutton was suspended for an incident that occured over the offseason involving a domestic dispute with the mother of his child. The situation first made headlines when a warrant was placed for his arrest. It then escalted when the Detroit Lions released him, and continued to grow with the re-signing to the Steelers.
NFL insider and Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio didn't hold back about Sutton's suspension, and called out the Steelers for their involvement in giving him another shot in the NFL this season.
"“I think the Steelers deserve to be scrutinized and criticized for making the decision to give Cam Sutton safe harbor,” Florio said. "When you look at the affidavits, the allegations are strong.”
The Steelers were expecting a suspension for Sutton, but head coach Mike Tomlin made it known that the team did do their due diligence on the situation before signing him.
Still, Florio isn't falling for it. Continuing on, he compared the situation to the Cleveland Browns trading and signing Deshaun Watson.
"So far, the Steelers haven’t gotten the kind of scrutiny that maybe they should. And of course, there are plenty of Steelers fans who get mad if you point that out," Florio continued. "They want to bash the Browns for signing Deshaun Watson. At the end of the day, Sutton was suspended only three games fewer than Watson was suspended."
The Steelers will look for Sutton's replacement during the eight games he misses, but likely won't address the situation much further once training camp begins. General manager Omar Khan and Tomlin will speak to the media at the opening of camp, and will likely have to discuss the suspension. Afterward, there's a high probility that both choose to avoid those questions moving forward.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers Pressed to Make Brandon Aiyuk Trade
- Former Steelers WR Projected to Shine With New Team
- Steelers Replacement Options for Cam Sutton
- Joe Burrow Promises Legendary Celebration vs Steelers
- Could Steelers Re-Sign Former WR?