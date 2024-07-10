All Steelers

Insider Slams Steelers for Cam Sutton Situation

The Pittsburgh Steelers organization is getting slammed for the Cam Sutton suspension.

Noah Strackbein

Jan 6, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 6, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are under fire after one of their newly-signed cornerbacks, Cam Sutton, received an eight game suspension for violating the NFL's code of conduct policy.

Sutton was suspended for an incident that occured over the offseason involving a domestic dispute with the mother of his child. The situation first made headlines when a warrant was placed for his arrest. It then escalted when the Detroit Lions released him, and continued to grow with the re-signing to the Steelers.

NFL insider and Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio didn't hold back about Sutton's suspension, and called out the Steelers for their involvement in giving him another shot in the NFL this season.

"“I think the Steelers deserve to be scrutinized and criticized for making the decision to give Cam Sutton safe harbor,” Florio said. "When you look at the affidavits, the allegations are strong.”

The Steelers were expecting a suspension for Sutton, but head coach Mike Tomlin made it known that the team did do their due diligence on the situation before signing him.

Still, Florio isn't falling for it. Continuing on, he compared the situation to the Cleveland Browns trading and signing Deshaun Watson.

"So far, the Steelers haven’t gotten the kind of scrutiny that maybe they should. And of course, there are plenty of Steelers fans who get mad if you point that out," Florio continued. "They want to bash the Browns for signing Deshaun Watson. At the end of the day, Sutton was suspended only three games fewer than Watson was suspended."

The Steelers will look for Sutton's replacement during the eight games he misses, but likely won't address the situation much further once training camp begins. General manager Omar Khan and Tomlin will speak to the media at the opening of camp, and will likely have to discuss the suspension. Afterward, there's a high probility that both choose to avoid those questions moving forward.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more

Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Noah Strackbein

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

Home/News