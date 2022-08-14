Jaylen Warren on His Steelers Roster Chances After Preseason Game

PITTSBURGH -- Walking out of the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room following an electrifying 32-25 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Jaylen Warren told AllSteelers his NFL debut was special because his family surprised him two days prior with the news that they were coming.

Coming from homes in Utah and California, the undrafted rookie had loved ones decided they weren't missing his first NFL game, and the running back made sure to have a big night for them.

Warren finished the night with six rushes for 34 yards and four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown - Kenny Pickett's first.

"It's huge," Warren said on his performance. "Coming in as an underdog, I wouldn't say I'm there yet. I just push that noise aside. My family is really happy to see all that, and seeing my family happy makes me happy."

Warren said he made a couple of mistakes, highlighted by a fumble that was recovered by the offense. But he also made a special teams tackle that he raved about to the veterans, and said the game as a whole was the biggest stage he's played on.

"Every pass I caught it felt like slow motion," Warren laughed. "But you've got to catch those."

"I felt like I took advantage of it mostly. I did have a couple mistakes but it was game one you've got to capitalize off it, take it off film and go from there."

Now, he'll head back to Saint Vincent College where he'll continue putting work in to try and make the Steelers' 53-man roster. Right now, he's likely on the outside looking in behind Najee Harris, Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland. But he's not worried about anything other than putting in the work.

"I knew I was coming into a running back room that was heavy," Warren said. "You've got Benny [Snell], you've got [Anthony] McFarland, you've signed Mataeo [Durant] as well. I just put my head down and work, and whatever happens, happens."

