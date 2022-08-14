Skip to main content

Kenny Pickett Felt Every Bit of Energy in First Steelers Game

Kenny Pickett saw everything Pittsburgh Steelers fans can bring.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers' first-round pick Kenny Pickett shook Acrisure Stadium, leading his team on a game-winning drive resulting in a last-second touchdown during his first game in the NFL. 

Pickett and the Steelers offense got the ball back with 1:10 left on the clock after Mark Robinson forced a fumble on Drew Lock that was recovered by Tuzar Skipper. Five plays and 43 yards later, Pittsburgh gave the Seattle Seahawks four seconds to go 75 yards and tie the game. 

Pickett's final throw was a pass to Tyler Vaughns on the right sideline. Vaughns broke a tackle and dove into the endzone, sealing the Steelers' first victory of the year. 

"I liked the matchup, I liked the look we had. Free access," Pickett said after the game. "I was just thinking get [Tyler Vaughns] the ball and get out of bounds, and get [Nick Sciba] a chance to put it up for the win. Give it up to Tyler, he's a great player. Gave him a chance; he made a move and scored."

Pickett's first Steelers game was actually his first NFL game. With his family in the stands, the rookie QB completed 13 of his 15 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns, and capped it off with a memorable night for all of Steelers Nation.

"It was a special moment," Pickett said. "I haven't been to a Steelers game ever in my life, this is my first one and I was playing in it. Been here five years, going on six now. To have that be my first experience with a lot of my family members here with me, my old coach [Pat] Narduzzi was there for a little bit. ... It was special."

The second Pickett was announced as the quarterback at the beginning of the second half, the roar from the crowd was louder than it was all night. And from there on out, "Kenny" chants rang through the North Shore as they welcomed their new quarterback.

"A stadium is a stadium. It feels 100 yards. It's football," Pickett said. "It's different than a Pitt game obviously. The energy and the city really rides with the Steelers. A little bit of a different juice in there. It was awesome."

To put it simply, Pickett said the atmosphere at Acrisure Stadium for his first NFL game was "absolutely incredible."

