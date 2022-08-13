Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Becomes Trade Option for Jets

The New York Jets have found themselves in an untimely situation as they now try to find a replacement at quarterback.

Zach Wilson limped to the sideline in the Jets' preseason opener and while the team hopes it's not an ACL tear, there's some worry it's a significant knee injury.

Now, New York is working with Mike White and Joe Flacco at quarterback. Both are suitable options to replace Wilson for the foreseeable future, but none are a lock to be the answer.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are keeping their quarterback competition alive, but giving the answers to the test before it's handed out. Mitch Trubisky seems to be the starter, with Mason Rudolph working as the backup with Kenny Pickett.

All offseason, the rumor has been that Rudolph could find himself being traded during the preseason to a team in need of a quarterback. His asking price is rather low, and maybe, the Jets are the team that will be looking.

Rudolph adds to a group to allow New York to operate with less fear of replacing Wilson. If their second-year QB needs most of the season to recover, they could give the job to White, but predicting solid results is a guess and nothing more.

Much like the Steelers trying to find a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger in 2019, having options is your best option. Rudolph has starting experience and is a safe bet at the quarterback position.

Many in Pittsburgh believe he could win the starting job, or he should win the starting job. Why couldn't he do the same in New York?

An MRI will confirm Wilson's injury and possibly debunk the theory of moving Rudolph. If it is worse than imagined, though, the Steelers could receive some calls about exchanging their backup for a late-round pick.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Calvin Austin is More Than Gaddgit Guy for Steelers

QB Notebook: Kenny Pickett Will Play Most vs. Seahawks

Anthony McFarland Has Huge Opportunity Ahead of Him in Opener

Mitch Trubisky's Goals for Steelers Preseason Opener

Camp Notebook: George Pickens Makes Best Play of Camp

Steelers Waive UG3 for New OLB

Cam Sutton Could be Steelers' Next Contract Extension