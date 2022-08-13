Skip to main content

Steelers CB Ahkello Witherspoon Suffers Injury vs. Seahawks

The Pittsburgh Steelers starting cornerback left in the opening quarter.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their second injury of their preseason opener, with cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon leaving the field with the team's trainers. 

Witherspoon stayed down on the field after a play with five minutes left in the first quarter. Trainers then helped him to the sideline and brought him into the medical tent for evaluation. 

The team later announced he suffered a shoulder injury and his return is questionable. Witherspoon came out of the tent and gave a thumbs up to the fans, leaving a good sign it's nothing serious. 

Without Witherspoon, the Steelers would move Levi Wallace to the starting lineup with Cam Sutton. James Pierre, Justin Layne and Chris Steele are available off the bench. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Seahawks Game

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Players Who Will Not Play vs. Seahawks

Mason Rudolph Becomes Trade Option for Jets

QB Notebook: Kenny Pickett Will Play Most vs. Seahawks

Anthony McFarland Has Huge Opportunity Ahead of Him in Opener

Mitch Trubisky's Goals for Steelers Preseason Opener

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18865444_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Safety Karl Joseph Leaves Seahawks Game With Injury

By Noah Strackbein14 minutes ago
USATSI_18359741_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Inactives vs. Seahawks: Preseason Opener

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_18540602_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Seahawks Game

By Noah Strackbein6 hours ago
USATSI_18754320_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers vs. Seahawks: What to Watch for in Preseason Opener

By Derrick Bell8 hours ago
USATSI_17477855_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Players Who Will Not Play vs. Seahawks

By Noah Strackbein11 hours ago
USATSI_18754178_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

Steelers vs. Seahawks Preview: What to Expect in Preseason Opener

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick Bell11 hours ago
USATSI_18359752_168388034_lowres (1)
GM Report

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Becomes Trade Option for Jets

By Noah Strackbein12 hours ago
USATSI_18801701_168388034_lowres
News

Deshaun Watson Apologizes for First Time to Sexual Assault Accusers

By Noah StrackbeinAug 12, 2022 6:55 PM EDT