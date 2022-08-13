Steelers CB Ahkello Witherspoon Suffers Injury vs. Seahawks

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their second injury of their preseason opener, with cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon leaving the field with the team's trainers.

Witherspoon stayed down on the field after a play with five minutes left in the first quarter. Trainers then helped him to the sideline and brought him into the medical tent for evaluation.

The team later announced he suffered a shoulder injury and his return is questionable. Witherspoon came out of the tent and gave a thumbs up to the fans, leaving a good sign it's nothing serious.

Without Witherspoon, the Steelers would move Levi Wallace to the starting lineup with Cam Sutton. James Pierre, Justin Layne and Chris Steele are available off the bench.

