J.C. Jackson Becomes Steelers Target as Patriots End Contract Talks

The Patriots and Jackson have left the door open for teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Could the Pittsburgh Steelers find a star cornerback on the free agency market? Well, with the New England Patriots ending conversations with J.C. Jackson, the possibility is now there.

Jackson told NBC Sports Phil Perry that he and the Patriots have not continued contract talks as the franchise tag window opens.

"I guess they feel like they don't need me," Jackson said. "I guess I can't be that important to them. I know I am, but they're not showing me."

Jackson played the 2021 season under a second-round tender worth $3.38 million. As an undrafted free agent, the 26-year-old has played on base salary contracts for three of his four seasons, making $480,000 (2018), $570,000 (2019) and $750,000 (2020).

The Patriots have two weeks to place the franchise tag on Jackson if a long-term deal isn't done.

If New England doesn't retain their star corner, however, the Steelers become an immediate option for Jackson. They currently have Cam Sutton, Justin Layne and James Pierre under contract for the 2022 season and could look to spend some of their expected $29.5 million in cap space on the position.

Jackson would be in the market for a four-year, $77 million deal, according to Spotrac.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Trade for Veteran QB in PFF Mock Draft

Eli Rogers Selected in USFL Draft

Ryan Clark Blasts Steelers for Mason Rudolph

Brian Flores Could Make Steelers Favorites to Land Deshaun Watson

Steelers Hired Brian Flores After Phone Call for Advice

Who Is Steelers Top Priority to Re-Sign in Free Agency?