Former Steelers WR Eli Rogers Selected in USFL Draft

The former Pittsburgh Steelers WR is headed to Tampa Bay.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers has been selected by the Tampa Bay Bandits in the USFL Draft. 

Rogers was selected as the 5th pick in the 13th round as the Bandits first pick of the day. The USFL selects certain positions by rounds, with wide receivers being first in Day 2.

The second day of the draft will include wide receivers, safeties, centers, inside linebackers, offensive guards, defensive tackles, running backs, outside linebackers, kickers, punters, tight ends/H-backs and long snappers.

Rogers spent three seasons with the Steelers from 2016-2018. He played in 30 games, including 15 starts, catching 78 passes for 822 yards and 4 touchdowns. 

