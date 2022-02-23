Steelers Trade for Veteran QB in PFF Mock Draft

In Pro Football Focus' latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers send two first round picks to trade for a veteran quarterback.

The Steelers trade their 20th pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Derek Carr. Pittsburgh also sends next year's first round and their 2022 third round pick to the Raiders.

Las Vegas trading veteran quarterback Derek Carr became an increasingly unlikely scenario when the team hired Josh McDaniels to be its next head coach this offseason, but the Steelers could ultimately make an offer the Raiders’ brass can’t refuse,” PFF writes. “Pittsburgh’s roster is in a better position to win with Carr than Las Vegas’ squad, as evidenced by their playoff berth with the version of Ben Roethlisberger (PFF’s 33rd-ranked quarterback) we all witnessed this past season."

The Steelers would inherit Carr's one-year, $19.8 million contract.

Pittsburgh has traded their first-round pick just once in the last 50 years, sending their 2019 first to the Miami Dolphins for Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The Steelers make their first selection of the 2022 NFL Draft at pick 52, selecting Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon.

