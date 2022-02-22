Steelers Hired Brian Flores After Phone Call for Advice

A call for advice led to the Pittsburgh Steelers adding Brian Flores to their coaching staff.

Pittsburgh Steelers' new senior defense assistant Brian Flores was hired after a phone call simply asking for advice.

Flores spoke with HBO's Bryant Gumbel in an exclusive interview for Real Sports. During their talk, Flores told the story of being hired by the Steelers after a call to head coach Mike Tomlin.

"I actually was callin' Coach T. really to get some counsel," Flores said. "I was thinkin' about, the next steps for me just from a coaching standpoint. And then that conversation turned into an opportunity there in Pittsburgh."

Flores will take on responsibility of coaching the linebackers and help Teryl Austin, the new defensive coordinator.

"I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL," Tomlin told Steelers.com. "Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."

The former Dolphins head coach went 24-25 and finished with back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in nearly 20 years during his time in Miami. He was relieved of his duties on Jan. 10.

"I'm a very capable coach in this league," Flores told Gumbel. "But I do feel like he saw a situation where there was-- a very-- experienced coach who could help his staff, who was also a Black coach in the league. And I think I think that that kind speaks to what we're talkin' about."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Don't Care About Kenny Pickett's Hand Size

Who Is Steelers Top Priority to Re-Sign in Free Agency?

Mason Rudolph is Steelers Starting QB Right Now

Flores Hiring Highlights Unprecedented Diversity Within Steelers

Steelers Might Need Significant Jump for Malik Willis

Steelers Considered Favorite to Land Carson Wentz