John Madden's Final Broadcast Was Steelers Super Bowl XLIII Win

As tributes pour in for John Madden after the legendary NFL figure passed away at the age of 85. And within those kind words and stories, is a reminder that the Hall of Famer's final broadcast was the Pittsburgh Steelers most recent Super Bowl win.

Madde, alongside Al Michaels, called the Steelers Super Bowl XLIII victory over the Arizona Cardinals. For those that don't remember, that included the Santonio Holmes touchdown, and the iconic words that captured it.

Madden will be remembered by everyone in the NFL community, and the Steelers assured they sent their praise to one of the greatest.

No, Super Bowl XLIII wasn't the first big moment in Steelers history that featured Madden's voice. Madden was there for plenty of games, including the Immaculate Reception. And as tributes continue to fill up the news cycle and our timelines, it's great to remember that he's shared a few pieces of Pittsburgh football along his way.

