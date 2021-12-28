Steelers Will Give Chris Morgan Shot to Prove Worth as O-Line Coach

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have allowed offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to leave for a job with the University of Oregon, moving assistant o-line coach Chris Morgan into the role.

Morgan is in his first year with the team but has 12 years of NFL coaching experience, including two Super Bowl runs and a six-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said the move was made to eliminate any possible distractions that could arise with reports that Klemm would leave after the season.

"The move eliminates the potential of any questions regarding distractions," Tomlin said. "Let me be clear, I had no reservations about Klemm's commitment and his willingness to work in detail, but it's the potential perception that you want to combat, whether it's inside or outside.

"You want to eliminate questions before they develop. It's a critical stage of the season for us, a critical week. The road is extremely narrow. We're circling the wagons, and that was one of the ways I thought would be appropriate to do so in an effort to engineer victory this week and get singularly, collectively and professionally focused."

At the same time, however, Tomlin is excited for what Morgan will bring stepping in as the interim offensive line coach for the remainder of the season.

Tomlin also said he'll consider Morgan as the full-time line coach moving forward.

"I'm excited about the spin and what his perspective will bring us," Tomlin said. "We also have an additional day for preparation. There is an increased opportunity there from a schematic and planning standpoint to have his presence felt, so I'm excited and optimistic about that."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Could Get Multiple Players Back for Browns Game

Diontae Johnson Calls Out Critics of Steelers Run Game

Diontae Johnson on Ben Roethlisberger Final Home Game

Steelers O-Line Coach Leaves for Oregon Job

T.J. Watt Addresses Reports of Cracked Ribs

Steelers Suffer Two Injuries in Loss to Chiefs