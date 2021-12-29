Steelers Blame Game

It's time to stop holding back on who's to blame for the Pittsburgh Steelers' struggles.

Who's to blame for the Pittsburgh Steelers struggles this season? Is it the players, Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert, or the coordinators?

What direction do the Steelers go after life with Ben Reothlisberger? And should they have made life without him happen earlier?

But, this is where they are - and the players they're here with - and honestly, if you're Big Ben, you should be pretty disappointed with what this franchise did to your last ride.

Plus, some NFL Draft, free agency and coordinator change questions, and a little discussion about how Roethlisberger's career might end.

