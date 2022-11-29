Kenny Pickett Finding Voice in Steelers' Play-Calling Discussions

PITTSBURGH -- On the road, playing against a formidable defense with the game on the line, Kenny Pickett made one of the best calls of his young career so far. After piloting the Pittsburgh Steelers down onto the doorstep of a game-winning score, Pickett made the play call that directed Benny Snell into the endzone, according to center Mason Cole.

"He called the one we scored on. Kenny called that," center Mason Cole said. "He said let's run this. I was all for it because it was a running play."

The Steelers held up on defense to preserve a one-touchdown lead and the team's fourth win of the year. That game-winning call against the Colts in Indianapolis at the tail end of a tight, primetime game was further evidence of Pickett's maturation, according to head coach Mike Tomlin. As he becomes more comfortable with the offense, the confidence to call for plays he likes has followed.

“I think it’s a natural progression," Tomlin said. "I just think the more he gains experience, the more he’s engaged in the process of game-readiness. The more there’s a give and take in communication about what’s appropriate from a play-selection standpoint. It’s natural business dealing with quarterbacks and their inclusion in the process.”

Cole also noticed the new-found confidence Pickett has, saying it's a reflection of his command of all that comes with being a starting quarterback in the NFL.

"To see the confidence on third-and-two on the goal line, it's big," Cole said. "It's good to see. It's exciting to see. It shows who he is is a leader, and the command he has on the field is really cool."

Tomlin reiterated that this is what's expected of Pickett, who has taken steady steps forward with each passing week. He's been able to process the various coverages thrown his way more easily as time wears on.

“That’s just the transition that everyone has to go through. It’s the same thing for receivers," Tomlin said. "The myriad of coverages and the bastard coverages that you see and the complexity of things that you see requires adjustments and thinking on your feet and running adjustments and it’s a challenge for all young people on offense."

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers (Long and Short Term) Future Looks Bright

Five Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Victory Over Colts

Steelers Have Something in Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett Called Game-Winning Play

Najee Harris Leaves Colts Game With Injury

George Pickens Adds Another Incredible Catch to Resume