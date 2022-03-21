Kenny Pickett Addresses Steelers Passing Up Another Dan Marino

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers decided not to draft Dan Marino out of Pitt in the 1983 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, for them, the Pittsburgh star went on to be a league MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, six-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler and eventual Hall of Famer.

This spring, they have another Pitt star starring them down. And once again, they have room at the quarterback position. But Kenny Pickett doesn't believe he's in that category just yet.

"I don't know if I'm Dan Marino," Pickett said at Pitt's Pro Day. "He's a hell of a guy to follow. He's a guy I was chasing the whole time I was here at Pitt. He's a great role model to have. ... It's unbelievable to be in the same sentence as him. I'll just try to work as hard as I can to have a successful career like he had."

The Steelers have the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which might be too late to draft Pickett. The Panthers had plenty of NFL teams in attendance for their Pro Day, most of whom were there to check out the quarterback.

Pickett could slide to Pittsburgh if they get lucky. If he does, they likely won't pass up another another Pitt star.

