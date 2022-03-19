Steelers Free Agency Notes and Answers

The Pittsburgh Steelers made PLENTY of splash during the first week of NFL free agency, leaving PLENTY of questions about what happened and what's next.

The Cleveland Browns have traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson. The AFC North just got CRAZY. How does it impact the Steelers NFL Draft? Are they now all-in on finding a star quarterback?

The Steelers added two offensive linemen during free agency, but which player will play what position? There's not too many for an easy starting five.

Are the Steelers done adding to their secondary? And how good is the trio of Ahkello Witherspoon, Levi Wallace and Cam Sutton?

What moves are next for the Steelers? Some believe they'll make another splash in the coming days. Will it be a wide receiver/running back signing? A safety? Or someone else?

Plus, Mike Tomlin's Pro Day adventures.

