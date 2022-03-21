Skip to main content

What Steelers Offensive Line Will Look Like in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed two interior linemen, leaving question to what their starting five will look like this season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers added Mason Cole and James Daniels to their offensive line, leaving questions to what their starting five will look like in 2022.

With Kendrick Green returning for his second season, the Steelers might not be too keen on sitting him. At the same time, after signing two players who have played center, it's hard to imagine he remains at the position for another year. 

Kevin Dotson missed most of last season with an ankle injury. Now, the third-year guard needs to prove himself after, at one point, looking like the future of the offensive line. 

Maybe the Steelers aren't done adding linemen, either. With options in the NFL Draft, Pittsburgh seems to be pretty high on finding another young option upfront.

Chukwuma Okorafor and Dan Moore Jr. seem to be locked in at the tackle positions. But, what are the other three starters? 

